Bollywood actor Karishma Sharma was hospitalised after a frightening incident involving a local train in Mumbai. On Thursday, Sharma took to Instagram Stories to inform her well-wishers that she sustained injuries after a train jumped as it was speeding.

Karishma Sharma hospitalised for head injury after train mishap in Mumbai

The mishap occurred while she was en route to a shoot in Churchgate. “I was wearing a sari and decided to take the local train. As soon as I boarded, it began to speed up and I realised my friends couldn’t make it. Out of panic, I jumped but I lost balance, fell on my back and hit my head,” she wrote.

Following the fall, Karishma revealed that she was left with multiple bruises. “My head is swollen, I’ve injured my back and the doctors have advised an MRI. I’ve been kept under observation to make sure the head injury isn’t serious,” she added. Despite her injuries, she expressed gratitude for the support, writing, “Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery. Your love means so much.”

Tiyasha Paul, a close friend who was with Sharma earlier that day, also posted updates via social media. She also shared old videos of Karishma preparing for the shoot before the mix-up, saying it broke her heart to see the sharp contrast.

Karishma Sharma is known for her work across films, television, and OTT platforms. Her film credits include Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ujda Chaman, Ek Villain Returns, Hotel Milan, and Fastey Fasaatey. On OTT, she has appeared in shows like Ragini MMS: Returns, Hum – I’m Because of Us, Fixerr, and more, while her television appearances include Pavitra Rishta, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and Silsila Pyaar Ka.

