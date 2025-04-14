REVEALED for the FIRST time in 38 years: Arjun Kapoor opens up on Mr India’s DELETED massage parlour scene: “Mr India ends up massaging somebody. You can see the skin moving, cucumber flying…”

Arjun Kapoor opened up like never before in an interview he gave to the YouTube channel, Chalchitra Talks. While talking about his favourite films, he spoke about Mr India (1987), produced by his father Boney Kapoor and starring his uncle Anil Kapoor. He ended up sharing fascinating trivia that wasn’t known for 38 years.

REVEALED for the FIRST time in 38 years: Arjun Kapoor opens up on Mr India’s DELETED massage parlour scene: “Mr India ends up massaging somebody. You can see the skin moving, cucumber flying…”

Arjun revealed, “The making of Mr India is worth talking about. They shot for nearly 350 days. They cut off nearly an hour of footage (from the final version). They had shot a sequence in a massage parlour. Mr India runs and hides in a massage parlour. He then ends up massaging somebody. You can see the skin moving (laughs). He picks up the cucumber and eats it. So, you see the cucumber flying in the air (since Mr India was invisible).”

Arjun marvelled at the special effects in the film, which was done in the pre-VFX era, “I don’t know what they did and how they did it. Yet, it looks so clean. I guess, there was patience then to make the best film. That allowed themselves to do some R&D and trial-and-error. It was a very expensive film. My father told me that they had booked 3 floors of RK Studios for Mogambo’s den.”

Growing up, Mr India was Arjun’s favourite film, “Maine Mr India VHS pe dekh ke, dekh ke VHS Player kharab kar diya! I would not eat food without watching that film. I used to feel Anil chachu was Mr India aur woh ghoom ho jaate hai!”

But the scene where the child dies in an explosion is something that Arjun doesn’t have the heart to see. He confessed, “I can’t see that scene. I always fast-forward it. Main aaj bhi nahin dekh paata. I remember that film by heart but the moment the merry-go-round scene comes, main aage badh jaata hoon!”

He remarked, “The film is about the politics of that era. It is one of the nuanced films that speaks about external powers influencing India. The poor and hungry people of the country were being suppressed by the politics and the introduction of Western civilization. Mogambo represents a bigger, cultural phenomenon which was growing, as the world was taking interest in India and trying to create an influence in its politics.”

