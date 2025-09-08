Traditionally focused on women’s jewellery, Tyaani is now expanding its presence in the men’s fine jewellery, blending tradition and modern style.

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar has debuted its latest marketing initiative, named Forces of Tyaani, marking a strategic expansion into the men’s jewellery domain. The campaign enlists acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh as the campaign’s face, underlining the brand’s renewed focus on men’s fine jewellery offerings.

Historically, Tyaani has concentrated primarily on women’s jewellery. However, with this campaign, the brand seeks to reposition jewellery as a staple of everyday menswear—moving beyond traditional male accessories like belts, watches, and cufflinks. While the brand has previously offered a limited selection of men’s pieces, Forces of Tyaani marks a deliberate, elevated push to make jewellery a routine styling choice for male customers.

The campaign’s visual narrative features Jim Sarbh adorned with a long necklace and cocktail rings crafted in 18kt yellow gold, adorned with both uncut and cut diamonds and colored stones. These items blend modern and traditional design sensibilities through innovative setting techniques.

Karan Johar, the brand’s founder, commented, “Style, for me, is about self-expression—and jewellery is one of the most personal and powerful ways to define it. With this campaign, we are amplifying our men’s fine jewellery offering, making it a bold and natural part of modern style. Jim embodies that spirit perfectly—effortless, authentic, and unafraid to experiment. He makes jewellery his own, which is exactly what Tyaani stands for.”

Jim Sarbh, as the brand ambassador, shared, “I’ve always believed style should have an element of surprise, something that feels truly your own. Jewellery, for me, brings that unexpected edge—it’s bold yet effortless, personal yet versatile. What I love about Tyaani’s pieces is how naturally they slip into everyday style, while still making a statement. This campaign is about embracing that twist, that individuality, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Currently, the campaign is live across Tyaani’s digital platforms, ushering in a fresh narrative for what men’s styling can embrace.

