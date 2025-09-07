The latest Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 turned into a fiery showdown as host Salman Khan pulled up contestant Farrhana Bhat for her controversial behaviour inside the house. Social media is buzzing with clips of Salman slamming the peace activist over two different incidents that have been dominating discussions among fans.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools Farrhana Bhat for ‘2 Kaudi Ki Aurat’ comment & ‘woman card’ drama – Weekend Ka Vaar turns explosive!

The first blow-up came when Salman addressed Farrhana’s derogatory remark against fellow contestant Neelam Giri. Farrhana had called Neelam a “2 kaudi ki aurat,” a comment that drew widespread criticism from viewers and fellow housemates alike. Salman, visibly upset, questioned Farrhana’s credibility as someone who identifies herself as a peace activist. He pointed out the stark contrast between her real-life identity and the aggressive, disrespectful conduct she has been displaying on the show. His sharp words left not just Farrhana, but the entire house in stunned silence.

But that wasn’t all. Salman Khan then shifted focus to the ongoing controversy involving contestant Abhishek Bajaj. Earlier in the week, Abhishek had picked up Farrhana in a playful moment, which she later expressed discomfort about. While Bajaj apologized not once, but thrice, the matter was continuously stretched by Farrhana with support from co-contestant Nehal Chudasama. Salman did not mince words here either.

Calling out both Farrhana and Nehal, Salman accused them of “playing the woman card way too much.” He questioned why the matter was still being dragged despite repeated apologies from Abhishek. Adding to the criticism, Salman highlighted how several housemates even noticed Farrhana laughing during the incident, which contradicted her later claims of discomfort.

Fans on social media were quick to react, with many applauding Salman for exposing double standards and bringing clarity to the situation. Clips from the episode are going viral, with hashtags like #WeekendKaVaar, #FarrhanaBhat, and #BiggBoss19 trending across platforms.

With these back-to-back reprimands, Farrhana Bhat has now found herself in the centre of the storm. Whether she manages to recover her image inside the house or faces further backlash remains to be seen. One thing, however, is certain: Salman Khan has once again proven that no contestant is beyond accountability, making this Weekend Ka Vaar one of the most talked-about episodes of the season.

