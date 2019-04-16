Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.04.2019 | 8:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Karan Johar’s student Tara Sutaria to sing a ROMANTIC number in RX 1OO remake

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tara Sutaria is all set and raring to go with her Bollywood career. Her movie Student Of The Year 2 is releasing soon and it is a debut every newbie would dream of. She will be seen together with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Guess what? She has already landed her third film.

Tara will be seen in a romantic action drama which is supposed to be a debut for Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The movie makers were super pleased with Tara’s singing skills as they heard her croon at the trailer launch of SOTY 2. The actress has been a Disney VJ and is a trained opera singer.

Tara sang on the sets of Koffee With Karan and that led to producer Sajid Nadiadwala asking her to sing a romantic number opposite Ahaan in the film. Milan Luthria who is directing the movie also is of the opinion that Tara should sing and that would add leverage of the movie.  She also wants to come out with her own album in near future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#tarasutaria is not only good student but also a singer

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also Read: SCOOP: Karan Johar’s heroine Tara Sutaria bags film with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh (details inside)

More Pages: RX 100 Remake Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collection Day…

Kesari Box Office – The Akshay Kumar starrer…

Malaika Arora refutes speculation around her…

Box Office: Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala…

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Collections…

Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar reveals…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification