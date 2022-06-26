comscore

BTS’ J-Hope announces solo album Jack In The Box; first single to release on July 1

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Musician j-hope of juggernaut  BTS will release his new solo album Jack In The Box on July 15. BIGHIT MUSIC made the announcement on the global fandom platform Weverse today.

Jack In The Box lends voice to j-hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents j-hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.

Ahead of the album release, the album’s 1st single will be unveiled on July 1.

Jack In The Box marks j-hope the first BTS member to embark on “BTS' chapter 2.”

j-hope’s first mixtape Hope World (March 2018) expressed his honest emotions and personal narratives, suggesting his vision as an artist. Globally-famed “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” released in 2019 showcased his own musical personality with exhilarating energy and performance.

Also Read: BTS to hold global concert to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan 

