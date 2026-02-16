Dharma Productions, owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, has approached the Bombay High Court against Dubai-based Humble Motion Pictures FZCO, alleging wrongful termination of a services contract related to the upcoming Punjabi film Viyaah Kartaare Da.

The petition has been filed under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, seeking urgent interim protection pending arbitration proceedings between the parties. On February 12, 2026, Humble Motion Pictures sought time to file its reply. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on February 18.

Dispute Over Services Agreement

According to the plea, a services agreement dated December 10, 2025, was executed between the parties. Under the agreement, Dharma was to render consultancy, marketing and allied services for Vyaah Kartaare Da. The arrangement was also structured to enable Dharma to recover losses of approximately Rs 7.25 crores allegedly incurred from an earlier film jointly produced by the two companies.

Dharma has contended that it had no obligation to bear any production costs for the Punjabi film. Instead, it was entitled to specified revenue shares until it recouped a fixed amount of Rs 7.03 crores under the agreement.

Termination Email and Legal Challenge

As per the petition, after Dharma promoted the film through its official social media handles, Humble Motion Pictures allegedly sent an email on January 21, 2026, abruptly terminating the services agreement. The stated reason, according to the plea, was that Humble was no longer desirous of availing Dharma’s services.

Dharma has argued that the contract contains no termination-at-will clause and that no breach of contract has been alleged against it. The production house further claimed that Humble had already benefited from Dharma’s brand association and goodwill before issuing the termination communication.

Reliefs Sought

In its petition, Dharma has sought injunctive relief restraining Humble from acting in furtherance of the termination email or otherwise acting contrary to the terms of the services agreement.

Additionally, the company has sought protective monetary measures, including:

Directions to Humble to pay or deposit 50% of overflow from cinema collections and other revenues arising from the film.

Directions to furnish detailed financial accounts.

An order directing Humble to deposit Rs 7.03 crores with the court.

The matter will next be heard on February 18, when the Bombay High Court is expected to consider the interim reliefs sought by Dharma Productions.

