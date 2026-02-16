Deepika Padukone’s long-rumoured association with The White Lotus appears to be back in focus, with fresh reports suggesting she may join the upcoming fourth season of the critically acclaimed series.

Deepika Padukone to join The White Lotus Season 4: Report

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Deepika is set to feature in season 4 of the Emmy-winning dark comedy anthology, reportedly alongside actors such as Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina, among others. The publication claims that the new season will be filmed in France, with Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez reportedly selected as the primary location.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from the studio or the makers regarding Deepika’s involvement. Her participation in the project remains speculative at this stage.

This is not the first time Deepika’s name has been linked to the series. In 2024, reports had claimed that she was in talks to join season 3 alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa. However, she allegedly opted out due to her pregnancy. While those reports were never formally confirmed, they had sparked considerable buzz around a possible Hollywood streaming debut in a high-profile ensemble show.

Now, with season 4 in development, speculation around her casting has resurfaced.

What we know about season 4

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is known for its satirical take on wealth, privilege and human relationships, set against the backdrop of luxurious resort destinations. Each season introduces a new set of characters while occasionally bringing back familiar faces.

Season 1 was set in Hawaii, season 2 moved to Italy, and season 3 unfolded in Thailand. While HBO has not officially confirmed details about season 4, multiple reports suggest the story will take place at Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez, with portions unfolding along the French Riviera and in Paris.

The fourth season is expected to begin production in the spring. Reports indicate that the cast may include Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Sandra Bernhard. The release is not anticipated before late 2026 or early 2027. Details about the plot have been kept under wraps.

Deepika’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the forthcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is slated for a December 24 release.

Until an official announcement is made, her reported casting in The White Lotus season 4 remains unconfirmed.

