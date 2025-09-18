The much awaited web series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has finally released on Netflix and has received a very positive response from the audience. As expected, the show has taken digs at the film industry and talked about nepotism, paparazzi, awards and even underworld links. And that’s not all. In the first episode itself, the show has taken potshots at none other than Sameer Wankhede.

BREAKING: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood takes a dig at Sameer Wankhede

In the first 30 minutes, an over enthusiastic officer from an organisation called NCG, arrives at a party. He tries to nab the DJ after he sees him smoking a joint. When the DJ clarifies that he’s not a part of the Bollywood film industry, the officer screams in regret. He then proceeds to arrest an actor on a very flimsy reason.

The resemblance is eerily similar to that of Sameer Wankhede. He was in the news exactly 4 years ago when he headed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He arrested Aryan Khan and others from a cruise on the grounds of possessing and consuming drugs. Aryan was arrested and had to be behind bars for a month, after which he secured bail. Incidentally, Aryan Khan is also the director of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

The makers of the show, however, haven’t given any name to the character. In the end credits, he is referred to as ‘Plain cloth cop’ and is played by Ashish Kumar.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, etc. In crucial roles. The other actors to feature in cameos are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, S S Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Badshah, etc.

