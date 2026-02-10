Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about a challenging experience early in his career, recalling how legendary choreographer Saroj Khan reacted to his involvement during the making of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Johar described the encounter as frightening and emotionally taxing, even though he ultimately acknowledged Saroj Khan’s talent.

Karan Johar says working with “terrifying” Saroj Khan on DDLJ “traumatised” him

Johar began his career in the film industry as a costume assistant on the 1995 romantic drama, working under Aditya Chopra and alongside designer Manish Malhotra. Years later, he reflected on the intensity he experienced on set, particularly during the filming of the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.’

“At that time, the costume dada was my biggest ally… Manish would come in the morning, hand over the clothes, and leave. I was the costume assistant, and Pam aunty was deeply involved in the process,” Johar recalled, referring to Pamela Chopra’s hands-on role with costumes.

Trouble emerged when Saroj Khan requested additional red scarves for dancers mid-shoot. The team did not have enough fabric on hand, prompting Johar to suggest a workaround to Saroj’s assistant: “…it would look stylish if the dancers put one hand in their pocket and held the scarf in the other.”

However, when Saroj Khan learned of the idea she was not receptive. Johar said she “lost it,” demanding red satin cloth immediately or threatening not to shoot. He later described the ordeal vividly: “She caught hold of me — literally pushed me — and said, ‘Go wherever you have to. Go to Goregaon, bring the red cloth, or I will not shoot.’ I remember running on the streets of Goregaon with the costume dada, desperately looking for red satin cloth. I was scared for my life. I was traumatised. She was terrifying.”

Despite the fear he felt at the time, Johar balanced his account by acknowledging Saroj Khan’s skill and contribution to Indian cinema. “She was scary, but she was the best. She didn’t like me at all. She was just unhappy with me,” he said, underlining the creative intensity she brought to her work.

Johar also shared a lighter memory from the same production involving his tendency to give unsolicited costume suggestions. During the filming of ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam,’ he playfully dressed the lead actors in dungarees — an idea Saroj Khan reacted to with surprise. “She looked at them and said, ‘‘Yeh baba baby banke kyun aaye hain?’’ I answered back… She’d be like, ‘Yeh kyun bolta rehta hai?’ because I was always giving my two cents,” he said with a laugh.

