Paresh Rawal is one of the most versatile performers in Bollywood, excelling in roles across genres, be it comic, villainous or emotional. His comic timing is impeccable, as proved by his work in several comic capers, some of which are fondly remembered even today. One such film is Bhagam Bhag (2006) and moviegoers were excited to learn that Bhagam Bhag 2 is in the offing. Bollywood Hungama has learned of an exciting development – Paresh Rawal will be seen in a double role in this highly awaited flick.

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke with Paresh Rawal. When asked if he has a double role in Bhagam Bhag 2, he replied, “Yes, I do.” He further said, “I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!”

This is not the first time that Paresh Rawal will play dual roles in a film. His portrayals of the uptight and disciplined Ram Gopal Bajaj and the buffoon antagonist Shyam Gopal Bajaj aka Teja in Andaz Apna Apna (1994) have achieved cult status. Then, in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008), he played not double but triple roles of Jani Singh, Gogi Arora and Dr B D Handa. The other films of Paresh Rawal in which he had double roles were Platform (1993), Janam Kundli (1995) and Chor Machaye Shor (2002).

Besides Paresh Rawal, Bhagam Bhag 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee. It marks the Hindi theatrical film debut of Meenakshi Chaudhary; her other Hindi film Upstarts (2019) was directly released on Netflix. While the original 2006 film was directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag 2 will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) fame.

Meanwhile, in 2026 and 2027, Paresh Rawal will be seen in multiple comic films. On April 10, he’ll appear in the horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, while on June 26, his other highly awaited flick, Welcome To The Jungle, will be out. 2027 will see the release of Bhagam Bhag 2 and also Hera Pheri 3. Incidentally, all these films co-star Akshay Kumar.

