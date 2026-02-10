comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 set for theatrical release on April 24, 2026

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Zee Studios is all set to bring back one of its popular romantic franchises with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, scheduled for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with Soundrya Productions, the sequel will be directed by Prashant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan. The film stars Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankar in the lead roles, promising a fresh and engaging take on modern-day romance.

According to a source close to the production house, “Ginny Weds Sunny was a crowd-pleaser, and the makers are confident that the sequel will elevate the franchise with a new-age love story, bigger scale, and strong theatrical appeal. The film is positioned as a fun, surprise-packed romantic entertainer for cinema audiences.”

The original film gained significant popularity for its light-hearted storytelling and relatable characters, and the makers are now looking to expand the franchise’s universe with the sequel.

With its release for April 24, 2026, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is poised to be one of the key romantic releases of the year, aiming to draw audiences back to cinemas with its blend of romance, humour, and contemporary storytelling.

