Priyanka Chopra has officially launched her first make-up collection with Max Factor. The launch took place in the UK. The collection includes the Masterpiece Eye Palette, nine Colour Elixir Lipsticks and eight Miracle Pure Nail Polishes. Priyanka Chopra looked the epitome of glamour in the campaign shoot.

Priyanka Chopra launches her first make-up collection with Max Factor

“Inclusivity is the backbone of this collection and to help women feel confident and as a woman of colour, I am all too aware of the struggles many people can have when searching for the right make-up for them,” said Priyanka Chopra, as reported by Independent UK.

She added, “I know the transformative impact it can have not just on my appearance, but on my self-confidence. For me, make-up has always been a tool of discovery and self-expression, and a way to feel like the best version of myself.”

Back in 2020, Priyanka Chopra was announced as the new face of Max Factor, who will serve as global ambassador and consultant for the make-up giant.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actress has a bunch of projects in the pipeline; Love Again, Citadel (web series), and Ending Things to name a few. She also has a Farhan Akhtar film in her kitty, titled Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

