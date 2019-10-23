Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar to host opening ceremony of IFFI 2019 in Goa

Bollywood Hungama News Network

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa will celebrate its Golden Jubilee Edition from 20th-28th November, 2019. The golden jubilee theme this year is Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat. Karan Johar has been roped in to host the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival Of India 2019.

Subhash Ghai, filmmaker Karan Johar, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur will be part of the steering committee of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The IFFI is being organized in Goa jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals and the state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).

