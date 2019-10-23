Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.10.2019 | 10:07 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

BREAKING: Atlee CONFIRMS his next film with Shah Rukh Khan!

ByFenil Seta

Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to tell you that after a ten month gap, Shah Rukh Khan is finally all set to sign his next film. The film in question will be an out and out masala action film directed by famous and young South director Atlee. Reportedly, Atlee will be paid a mind boggling Rs. 30 crore for this venture.

BREAKING Atlee CONFIRMS his next film with Shah Rukh Khan!

After the reports of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee were out, the fans and even the industry went crazy with this development. However, there was no confirmation from either SRK or Atlee. However, it seems now we finally have an idea that the film is indeed happening.

At an event held today to promote Atlee’s upcoming Diwali biggie, Bigil, starring superstar Vijay, fellow director Harish Shankar was also present. While giving his speech, he ended up talking about Atlee’s next with SRK. He says, “The news is coming out. I don’t know how immediately it’s going to happen but I am praying to all the gods to make it happen that Atlee sir is going to direct King Khan (aka) SRK. Being a huge fan of SRK, I am waiting for this combo so that I can also come for that function and see SRK. I am a huge fan of King Khan (sic).” In reply, Atlee gave a nice smile and that confirmed that his next project with Shah Rukh Khan is indeed on!

There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan will formally announce his film with Atlee on his birthday, November 2.

Also Read: 13 Years of Don: Farhan Akhtar gives a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and entire team

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sajid Nadiadwala says nothing can be bigger…

BREAKING: Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman to…

BREAKING: Housefull 4 rates to be at the…

Taapsee Pannu talks about the incident that…

24th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that she was scared…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification