Karan Johar is set to represent Indian cinema at the Marrakech International Film Festival this year, joining the festival’s renowned Conversation series — a segment reserved for some of the most influential filmmakers from around the world. The 2025 lineup includes celebrated names such as Bong Joon Ho, Guillermo del Toro, Andrew Dominik, Laurence Fishburne and Jodie Foster, placing Johar alongside some of global cinema’s most respected voices.

Karan Johar to headline Marrakech International Film Festival’s Conversation series; Homebound secures gala screening

This recognition comes amid a strong international run for Homebound, which has been chosen for a gala screening at the festival. The selection marks yet another milestone in the film’s growing global journey and highlights Johar’s expanding international footprint as a producer.

Just a day before the festival announcement, Karan shared an update on social media about Homebound's continued momentum worldwide. He wrote, “The journey of #Homebound around the world continues — this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast & crew! Super grateful & thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela.”

Johar has frequently expressed how deeply personal the film’s journey has been. In September, ahead of its release, he posted a heartfelt note reflecting on the film’s path across international festivals. He wrote:

“When I began my journey of telling stories and producing motion pictures… my biggest reason was to empower filmmakers and make them sell their dreams and ideologies to cinegoers across the globe… I dreamt of making movies that cross borders, cultures and continents … manifestation won… thoughts became a movie… that movie is HOMEBOUND…. Neeraj Ghaywan is an auteur with a beating heart and a searching soul… he is the soul and all of HOMEBOUND… he told this story in the most emotionally rich way and I am humbled, grateful and privileged to be able to proudly state that I am the producer of this magnificent movie!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

We are deeply grateful to @festivaldecannes @tiff_net @iffmelbourne @filmfederationofindia (we are proud to be India’s official selection to the Oscars)… we have travelled the world and are finally releasing in our homeland tomorrow… 26th September… #HOMEBOUND tomorrow releases worldwide.”

Homebound has already screened at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals, including Cannes, TIFF, and IFF Melbourne, and continues to be one of India’s most celebrated global titles of the year.

Also Read: Karan Johar and Ameesha Patel condemn paparazzi overdrive outside Deol residence amid Dharmendra’s treatment: “This is not coverage, it’s disrespect”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.