The streets of Shillong are buzzing with excitement as a massive billboard featuring global sensation Nora Fatehi alongside The Script, Diplo, Tyga, Jason Derulo, and Aqua has become the newest hotspot for festival frenzy. The Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, is officially the biggest music event India has seen, and Nora’s presence at the front and center of the lineup has fans thrilled.

Nora Fatehi joins The Script, Diplo and Tyga on Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 lineup

From international pop icons to chart-topping DJs and rap powerhouses, the star-studded lineup promises an unforgettable two-day musical carnival. Nora is walking into this festival on a global high. Just weeks ago, she headlined UNTOLD Dubai, where fans raved about her explosive stage presence, precision choreography, and power-packed live vocals. That momentum has now spilled into India, making her one of the most anticipated performers of the Shillong lineup.

For fans, Nora’s appearance isn’t just exciting, it’s the performance everyone is looking forward to. Fresh off the release of her newest track 'What Do I Know (Just A Girl)', the viral hit 'Snake,' and her global smashes 'Oh Mama! Tetema,' Nora is walking into the festival with a power-packed catalogue tailor-made for a live arena stage.

With her unmatched stage presence and a setlist full of international hits, Nora Fatehi is unquestionably one of the most anticipated acts of the festival. Shillong is ready with a lineup that’s massive and Nora is all set to bring the fire.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi thanks fans after electrifying performance at UNTOLD Dubai: “Thank you to my fans… it means the world to me!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.