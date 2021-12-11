comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2021 | 5:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Karan Johar confirms Brahmastra first motion poster to be unveiled on December 15, introduce Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

For the longest time, Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra has been under production. The film has taken a long time to be completed but moreover, the pandemic halted a lot of shoot which was finally wrapped in December 2021. Now, the makers have finally announced the first motion poster release date.

Karan Johar confirms Brahmastra first motion poster to be unveiled Brahmastra on December 15, introduce Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva

Karan Johar, on December 11, took to his social media to announce the fan event where the first motion poster will be unveiled along with introduction to Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva's character. "Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation. The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva," he wrote.

As of now, producer Karan Johar, Disney India, and the team of Brahmastra have reportedly decided on a release date for the superhero epic rooted in mythology. As per reports, the makers are targeting September 9, 2022 as the silver screen release date.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to launch first poster of Brahmastra in Delhi on December 15, release date to be announced that day

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bharti Singh announces pregnancy with…

Taylor Swift to face trial after judge…

John Abraham to first shoot for Shah Rukh…

Amitabh Bachchan rents out Andheri duplex to…

Jacqueline Fernandez called for questioning…

Sting India ropes in Akshay Kumar as its…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification