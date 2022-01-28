Kapil Sharma has been a successful comedian and TV presenter and has spread laughter and cheer everywhere. However, he has also upset a section of people at times. The fans of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, were enraged at him after he made a series of tweets in a drunken stupor in September 2016 in which he had tagged the former. Kapil Sharma has spoken about this aspect in his Netflix show, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. The makers of the show even highlighted this aspect in the promo and it has enhanced the hype for hour-long special.

It has now come to light that Kapil Sharma has even spoken about the lesser known episode when he was criticized by the fans of Rahul Gandhi, of the Indian National Congress party and the rival of Narendra Modi. Kapil revealed that while campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi, while taunting the Gandhi family scion, had said in a rally, “Rahul Gandhi does so much comedy that he will put Kapil Sharma out of business”!

Kapil at this moment revealed that he doesn’t understand politics much and he was quite happy that such an influential politician mentioned his name. Hence, Kapil Sharma, without thinking of the repercussions, uploaded the video of Narendra Modi’s comment on him on his Facebook account.

As expected, Kapil Sharma was massively trolled for doing so. He raised laughs as he stated, “Uss din mujhe pata chala ki Rahul Gandhi ke followers bhi kam nahi hai.” Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Italian connection, Kapil Sharma joked, “Mujhe Hindi mein toh gaaliyan padi, mujhe Italian mein bhi gaaliyan padi.” He also added that he consumed the abuses just the way he consumes the Italian dish, pasta!

The other political incident shared by Kapil Sharma on Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet is the time when he got a chance to meet Manmohan Singh, of Congress, and who has also been a successful economist and the Prime Minister of India for 10 years.

