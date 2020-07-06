Since March 2020, film and TV productions have been halted due to the lockdown imposed amid coronavirus outbreak. Now that the state is easing out restrictions, the TV productions have also been resumed. It seems like The Kapil Sharma Show will also be back on track soon.

As per reports, the shooting of the comedy show will resume by mid-July. The team has been working on scripts and gags for multiple episodes via video conferencing. They are planning to make some changes in regards to the show – like there won’t be live audience in order to maintain safety, the question-answer round between celeb and audience will be scrapped for now. They will introduce a new segment instead. The team will work with smaller crew keeping the government guidelines in mind including thermal screening, sanitization, social distancing, and medical team on the set.

As they are readying themselves to back on the sets, the first guest will be Sonu Sood. Sonu has been making headlines for his work towards helping migrant workers reach their hometowns.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma responds to Twitter user who asked him about his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.