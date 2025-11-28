Reports suggest that the comedy superstar will step into this culinary based comedy reality show, adding his signature humour to it.

Recent reports suggest that Kapil Sharma is all set to make a much-talked-about return to Colors, marking a significant moment for fans who have long associated the channel with some of his earliest television triumphs. While he is not reviving Comedy Nights With Kapil, the iconic skit-based chat show that made him a household name, the comedian, we hear, is gearing up to be a part of an entirely different show— the comedy cooking reality show Laughter Chefs that is expected to mark a return with its new season soon.

Kapil Sharma to return to Colors after 11 years in Laughter Chefs: Report

For those who came in late, Comedy Nights With Kapil had once been one of the biggest draws on Indian television, welcoming major Bollywood stars and featuring popular comedians like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and many others. The show ended amid reports of a fallout between Kapil and the channel — an incident that unfolded nearly 11 years ago. Despite the long-standing buzz around their differences, the comedian and the network have finally decided to turn the page.

According to industry chatter, Kapil will now be joining Laughter Chefs, a show known for pairing television celebrities in a chaotic, comedy-infused kitchen setting. The new addition is expected to bring a fresh surge of excitement, especially since it will once again see him share screen space with Krushna Abhishek and comedian-host Bharti Singh — a trio the audience has always loved watching together.

For Kapil, this is said to mark a refreshing departure from his usual stage-driven and conversational comedy. The culinary backdrop is expected to be giving him a whole new playground to explore. He will be seen interacting with contestants navigating frantic cooking challenges, last-minute mishaps and kitchen blunders that naturally lead to hilarious outcomes. His spontaneity and quick wit are expected to blend seamlessly with the show’s format, making his presence a major draw for viewers.

Meanwhile, the comedian is juggling an extremely busy schedule. He continues to front multiple seasons of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he shares screen space with Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and others. The series has been performing strongly for the platform and keeps Kapil firmly positioned as one of India’s most bankable entertainers.

Kapil is also gearing up for the theatrical release of his comedy entertainer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Hina Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Manjot Singh, among others.

With Laughter Chefs, Kapil Sharma’s comeback to Colors marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter in his television journey — one that brings nostalgia, reunions and brand-new comic chaos.

