The ‘ishq’ day, November 28, is here for two films with the word ‘ishq’ or ‘ishk’ have released today – Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq. The latter marks the first theatrical release of producer Manish Malhotra and has been noticed due to its lovely trailer, feel-good zone and lead cast. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cut list of Gustaakh Ishq.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC replaces ‘Harami’ with ‘Kameena’, ‘Sex’ with ‘Aiyaashi’ and ‘The art of lovemaking’ in Gustaakh Ishq

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Gustaakh Ishq with a U/A 13+ certificate. However, the Examining Committee asked for a few changes. They told the makers to replace ‘Harami’ to ‘Kameena’ and ‘Kameeni’. They also instructed them to replace ‘rascal’ with ‘scoundrel’ in the subtitles. Secondly, ‘sex’ was replaced with ‘aiyaashi’ and ‘the art of lovemaking’. The subtitles were also modified suitably. Thankfully, the CBFC makers didn’t ask for any visual cut as they didn’t feel the need for it in this clean family entertainer, as it's devoid of sex and violence.

Once these changes were made, Gustaakh Ishq was given a censor certificate on November 11. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 128.30 minutes. In other words, Gustaakh Ishq is 2 hours, 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

Gustaakh Ishq stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi and is directed by Vibhu Puri of Hawaizaada (2015) fame. The film had its successful India premiere on November 24 at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

At the trailer launch of Gustaakh Ishq, held earlier this month, Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked about the changing definition of love. She remarked, “Earlier, people used to think a lot before professing their love. Then they would put a lot of thought in writing the love letter, which paper should be used to write, whether they should add a flower or perfume. Hence, it used to be a tactile experience. Now, people send memes, smileys. Hence, I long for slow, passionate and deep love. Thoda hasna, thoda rona. Waise type ka pyaar mujhe pasand hai!”

Vijay Varma replied, “Now, we have a tag for everything. If your partner is silent, he’s accused of ghosting! Agar kisi ne kuch bol diya toh toxic ho gaya. Instead of understanding and accepting something, we tend to immediately tag and move on in life. Earlier, silence ka ek mazaa hota tha. Intezaar ka ek mazaa hota tha. There was a joy in meeting and also in not meeting. All that is missing now.”

