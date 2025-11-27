Fresh testimony before the Delhi HC has cast suspicion on the role of Priya Kapur and the circumstances under which the document surfaced.

The high-stakes legal battle over industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate deepened on Thursday after fresh testimony before the Delhi High Court raised new questions about the authenticity of the Will submitted by his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Statements made by Shradha Suri Marwah — named as executor in the disputed document — have added further uncertainty to an already contentious dispute involving Kapur’s children, Samaira and Kiaan with none other than actress Karisma Kapoor.

Sunjay Kapur Estate case takes explosive turn as Shradha Suri’s new statements raise doubts over will’s authenticity

Appearing before the court through her counsel Anuradha Dutt, Suri admitted that her earlier account about how she first received the Will was incorrect. She now claims that the document was not shared by Priya Kapur but by an individual named Dinesh Agarwal, who emailed her on June 14, attaching what he said was Kapur’s Will and instructing her to act as executor. According to Suri, Agarwal later said he had mistakenly sent Kapur’s trust deed instead and re-sent the supposed Will the same day.

The sequence has drawn legal scrutiny, with experts noting that Agarwal had no stated authority to appoint or correspond with an executor, raising questions about the procedural legitimacy of the Will. The court also took note of Suri’s admission that she had no prior knowledge of being appointed executor and had not been informed of this role by Kapur himself.

Suri further stated that she lacked legal assistance at the time and was “trying to figure out what was going on,” suggesting her role emerged only after Kapur’s death and not through his direct instruction. Her request for indemnity from Priya Kapur — unusual for an executor defending a valid Will — has added another layer of concern.

The inconsistencies continued as Suri recounted a meeting on June 24 during which Priya allegedly assured her that the document was Sunjay’s “last and only Will.” However, this claim appears to contradict Priya’s later admission, recorded on August 11, that she was only the nominee to Kapur’s assets and not a beneficiary. Under Indian succession law, nominees are custodians of assets, not inheritors — a distinction that could significantly impact the outcome of the case.

If the Will is ultimately invalidated, Sunjay Kapur’s estate would be distributed equally among all Class I heirs, including his children Samaira and Kiaan — a point acknowledged by Suri’s counsel in court.

The latest developments come against a backdrop of broader concerns raised by the children’s counsel, Mahesh Jethmalani, who has previously pointed to multiple red flags in the document, including factual inaccuracies, pronoun errors, and inconsistent metadata suggesting the Will may not have originated from Kapur’s devices. With Thursday’s testimony escalating doubts instead of resolving them, the case appears poised for a more intensive forensic and procedural review as the court continues its hearings.

The high-profile case has grabbed much attention among Indian media owing to also the involvement of Sunjay Kapur’s children Samaira and Kiaan who are also the kids of popular star Karisma Kapoor. While the children are forefront in the case, Karisma has decided to maintain a dignified silence on the matter, showcasing her respect and support towards the Indian judicial system.

