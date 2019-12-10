Last December, Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in a lavish ceremony followed by a reception for the industry members. The comedian has been quite busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show but also made sure to spend quality time with his wife. And this December, the comedian has welcomed his first child with his wife.

Kapil Sharma, this morning, revealed that he and his wife Ginni were blessed with a baby girl. “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di ”

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated him on Twitter and wrote, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl.”

A month ago, Kapil Sharma even filmed some advance episodes for The Kapil Sharma Show since he would take leave to be with his family.