After the success of Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana began shooting for his next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film which is a sequel to his 2017 released Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which starred Bhumi Pednekar. Three weeks ago, the cast wrapped up the shooting of the film in Banaras.

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to reunite with the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team soon to shoot a special song. The makers have bought rights for Honey Singh’s song ‘Gabru’. Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar will be shooting the song. It will be filmed for over four to five days in Mumbai. It is recreated by Tanishq Bagchi and choreographed by Bosco Martis. The song is a family dance number.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film has got a new release date. Instead of the earlier March date, the film will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

