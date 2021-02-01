Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2021 | 9:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan to sign Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heera Mandi?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is stepping into the web zone now. And just like we expected, he is all set to turn heads and grab eyeballs with a magnum opus being planned for the digital platform. The mega budget series is actually a script that was initially planned as a feature film, starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead. Now, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have been roped in to play two leads, whereas talks are on with Vidya Balan as well.

SCOOP Kartik Aaryan to sign Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heera Mandi

But the heroine centric film, that revolves around the life of courtesans and prostitutes during the Indo-Pak partition, also has many prominent male lead roles. SLB has already started discussion with a few actors. The source adds, "Kartik Aaryan and Bhansali have always discussed in teaming up for a film together. They have met a couple of times in the past as well but nothing worked out. Recently, he was spotted at the maverick filmmaker's office and apparently, SLB asked him if he would like to do a role in Heera Mandi."

Kartik was also offered a role in Gangubai Kathiawadi which he declined. Now it needs to be seen if he signs this one. But even if he does, it's majorly a woman dominated script but Kartik has a very edgy role to essay. But if Kartik agrees, this might be his second project on the digital platform after Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka which might have a direct to OTT release.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project Heera Mandi to be made as a Netflix film?

More Pages: Heera Mandi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in a…

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty get…

"By God's grace I am in fine health. There…

Case filed against Bachchan Pandey team for…

Abhimanyu Singh to play the antagonist in…

After Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, Sanya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification