10th December marked an important day in Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s lives as they welcomed their beautiful baby girl in this world. While the doting father hasn’t slept a wink in these 2-3 days, even as the makers asked him to postpone the shoot, Kapil was determined to complete his commitments and shot with the team of Chhapaak and Good Newwz two consequent days (11th and 12th Dec) for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Deepika Padukone, while shooting the Chappak episode asked Kapil to show the pictures of his little angel. When we spoke to Kapil he was really happy to complete the year on such a positive note, The Kapil Sharma Show that kick-started 2018 with a bang not just completes a year but has successfully delivered 100 episodes and has the audience waiting for more!

He said, “Yes I have had sleepless nights but the feeling of being a father is out of this world! I am overwhelmed with all the love. I have had a bout of terrible cold because of which I haven’t held my baby in my arms and I just want to hug her and tell her how much I have waited for this day to come. Both Ginni and the baby are healthy and doing well. Fatherhood has definitely brought in a lot of responsibilities, and I am looking forward to the same”.

