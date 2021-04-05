Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.04.2021 | 4:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

WE BROKE IT FIRST! Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan reunite for The Intern

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after Piku. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starring in The Intern. The film was initially supposed to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. After his sudden demise, we confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will be replacing Rishi Kapoor in the official Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro namesake starrer.

WE BROKE IT FIRST! Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan reunite for The Intern

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone announced the collaboration with a poster of the film containing their silhouettes. Deepika wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!???? Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.” The film will be directed by Amit Sharma and the actors are clearly very excited to be a part of the project.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post, right here.

Apart from The Intern, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra and Chehre.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone says she is a good DJ; reveals her favourite song and it is not Bollywood music

More Pages: The Intern Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

GOOD NEWS! Dia Mirza announces her pregnancy…

SCOOP: After Mithali Raj, Taapsee Pannu to…

SCOOP: An unsaid cold war brews between…

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to…

Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19…

Ranbir Kapoor has tested negative for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification