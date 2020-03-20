Bollywood Hungama

Coronavirus Outbreak: Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned to Lucknow from London on March 15, has tested positive for Covid-19. She is presently admitted at Lucknow's King George's Medical University. Kanika took to Instagram to confirm the news.

"Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.
I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind," her post read.

 

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)


Reportedly, soon after returning to Lucknow, she also hosted a lavish party which had a number of politicians and socialites in attendance as well. A news agency reported that she was among the four people who tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

