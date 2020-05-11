Bollywood Hungama

Kanika Dhillon, Amit Sharma, Ness Wadia, Garima Arora to help LGBTQIA community, sex workers and HIV infected people amidst COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Kanika Dhillon, Amit Sharma, Ness Wadia, Garima Arora to help LGBTQIA community, sex workers and HIV infected people amidst COVID-19 crisis

COVID - 19 has brought to the fore, the plight of many neglected and vulnerable communities, whose lives have been cruelly stripped off, thus turning this into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The LGBTQIA community, comprising of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, and asexual or allied, along with sex workers and HIV infected people, suddenly find themselves staring at a bleak future.

Kanika Dhillon, Amit Sharma, Ness Wadia, Garima Arora to help LGBTQIA community, sex workers and HIV infected people amidst COVID-19 crisis

In a country of 1.3 billion, the trans people constitute approximately 2 million, who are probably worst hit by the move because they make their living either by begging on the streets or through social interaction. For those suffering from ailing diseases like AIDS, the lack of treatment and hard-to-reach doctors (due to COVID-19) has made it tough for their survival.

With no substitute means to earn their living, and a society hesitant to interact, rescue seems far-fetched. However, it is heartening to see that there are people who recognize the need to reach out to such marginalized communities during such difficult times.

Phool Versha Foundation and NamMyoho Daan are two such NGOs that have come together to extend support to these LGBT communities, in addition to feeding the daily wage earners and migrant labourers on a daily basis.

Propelled by Amit Sharma (Director, Badhaai Ho), Ness Wadia (Industrialist), Garima Arora (Producer) and Kanika Dhillon (Screenwriter, Manmarziyaan), Phool Versha and NamMyoho Daan are working with a single mission to help and feed as many people as they can thus trying to comfort them in these trying times.

EXCLUSIVE: Writer Kanika Dhillon bags Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's next!

