Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana hit it off almost instantaneously on Bigg Boss 13 and are currently dating each other. After Asim’s grand marriage proposal, AsimAnshi have decided to take it slow and are getting to know each other better as they spend more quality time together. A few days ago, there were reports of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana being offered Nach Baliye 10. The dance reality show is exclusively for celebrities and their significant others.

Reacting to the rumours, Himanshi has spilled the beans during a conversation with another portal. She said that they were offered the show and they are in talks, but nothing has been confirmed so far. With the Coronavirus outbreak, they don’t know how long this will last and when will the show go on floors.

Well, even if they’re considering it as an option, we bet AsimAnshi fans are rejoicing with the news.

