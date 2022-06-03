Kangana Ranaut was recently seen on the big screen in the actioner Dhaakad. However, the film failed to establish a connect with the audience, and with negative feedback from critics, it soon vanished from theatres.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas being reshot and readied for direct OTT release after Dhaakad’s failure? Makers clarify

Now, we hear that Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next release Tejas. In fact, the grapevine claims that post the Dhaakad debacle the makers of the film RSVP are reshooting certain portions as well as planning to release the film directly on OTT.

Revealing details about the same a well-placed industry insider tells Bollywood Hungama, “Post Dhaakad the makers of Tejas have decided on reshooting certain portions of the film to avoid making a similar mistake. Besides this, given the recent box office turmoil, or rather the past record of Kangana, RSVP feels that Tejas will fare better if it features a direct to OTT release.” Ask for details about the release and he continues, “Ronnie Screwvala and the RSVP team working on Tejas are still brainstorming about a direct to OTT release, they are yet to lock a platform and date. But currently the general consensus is that an OTT release will be beneficial to all parties, producer, actor and director. They do not want to be caught surprised with a similar box office fate as Dhaakad and would want to secure their commercials.”

However, to gain a little more clarity on the subject, Bollywood Hungama reached out to RSVP, who denied the developments completely. In fact, as per RSVP, the film is still slated for a theatrical release in October. Dispelling the rumours as hearsay the production house asserts that while certain portions of the film are yet to be shot, the same will be completed in time for an October 2022 release. As for the date itself, the makers of Tejas reiterate that the film will release in theatres on October 5.

Tejas, which is set in 2016, revolves around a daring female fighter pilot, and the decision by the India Air Force to induct women into combat roles.

Also Read: After Dhaakad debacle, Kangana Ranaut begins prep for next directorial Emergency

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.