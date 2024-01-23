comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.01.2024 | 10:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today following triceps surgery

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today following triceps surgery

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today following triceps surgery

Khan earlier mentioned, "This injury and the surgery are just a result of the wear and tear from our work."

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently hospitalized for triceps surgery, will be discharged today, January 22. The surgery went well on Monday and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan was beside him. The actor will be discharged on Tuesday from Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and will be taking a rest before he returns to the sets of his next project.

EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today following triceps surgery

EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today following triceps surgery

The initial reports suggested that there was a problem with Saif Ali Khan's knee and that he might need surgery. In an official statement, Khan mentioned, "This injury and the surgery are just a result of the wear and tear from our work. I'm grateful to have skilled doctors taking care of me, and I appreciate everyone's love and concern.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has some exciting new projects coming up. One of them is a movie called Devara Part 1, where he'll be starring with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released in two parts, with the first one arriving in theatres on April 5 this year.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan undergoes a tricep surgery at Kokilaben Hospital

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to…

EXCLUSIVE: “You will see Deepika Padukone…

BREAKING: Teaser of Yami Gautam starrer…

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Fable is only the…

Saif Ali Khan undergoes a tricep surgery at…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification