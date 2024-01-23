Khan earlier mentioned, "This injury and the surgery are just a result of the wear and tear from our work."

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently hospitalized for triceps surgery, will be discharged today, January 22. The surgery went well on Monday and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan was beside him. The actor will be discharged on Tuesday from Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and will be taking a rest before he returns to the sets of his next project.

EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today following triceps surgery

The initial reports suggested that there was a problem with Saif Ali Khan's knee and that he might need surgery. In an official statement, Khan mentioned, "This injury and the surgery are just a result of the wear and tear from our work. I'm grateful to have skilled doctors taking care of me, and I appreciate everyone's love and concern.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has some exciting new projects coming up. One of them is a movie called Devara Part 1, where he'll be starring with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released in two parts, with the first one arriving in theatres on April 5 this year.

