Crocs has officially announced the onboarding of popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador for India. This collaboration marks a significant step for Crocs in strengthening its connection with the Indian market. The ambassadorship kicks off with the launch of the "Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World." campaign. Rashmika Mandanna will be the face of the Indian edition of this global campaign, embodying the essence of expressing personal stories through unique style.

Crocs welcomes Rashmika Mandanna as India ambassador

“Crocs has always been a brand I’ve felt connected to — I love the fun colors, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for.” said Rashmika Mandanna. “If you know me, you know I never shy away from expressing myself. Whether it’s my love for K-pop, Korean snacks, or sunflowers — I wear my heart on my sleeve. With Crocs and Jibbitz™, I get to bring that side of me to life and create something that’s completely my own. I’m so excited for my fans across India to experience the ‘Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.’ campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs.”

Yann Le Bozec, head of Crocs international marketing, shared, “Rashmika embodies everything Crocs stands for—authenticity, confidence, and personal expression. Her incredible reach across India, especially among young audiences, makes her the perfect ambassador to amplify our connection with the local consumer. With Rashmika leading our campaign, we’re excited to inspire a new generation to celebrate their individuality with Crocs.”

Sharing his thoughts, Akshat Gupt, CCO and co-founder, Kulfi Collective, said: “Crocs has always been about self-expression. Through this campaign, we wanted to elevate Jibbitz as a storytelling device—one that visually captures how our experiences shape us. It’s about owning your world, your way, and Rashmika brings this to life beautifully.”

The campaign is set to be comprehensive, with a 360-degree approach. This strategic move by Crocs aims to leverage Rashmika Mandanna's widespread popularity and influence further to enhance the brand's presence and appeal in India.

