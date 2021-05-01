Bollywood Hungama

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to COVID-19 complications at 52

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular Indian actor and Ex-Army officer Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 52. The actor was a known face on movies, television and web shows.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away due to COVID-19 complications at 52

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, on May 1, expressed his grief, "Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years.  He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."

Manoj Bajpayee said, "Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!!???? So Shocking!!!"

The actor has worked in projects like Page 3, Paap, Corporate, Rocket Singh, Murder 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shaurya, 1971, Heyy Babyy, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Ghazi Attack among others.

He had done many series like 24, Adalat and Special OPS among others.

