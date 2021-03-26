The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri granted bail to actress Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case against her filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Ranaut had moved court after a bailable warrant was issued against her by the court.

Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut was granted bail upon furnishing a surety of Rs. 15,000 and a cash surety of Rs. 20,000. The actress was instructed to appear before the court on March 1, 2021 in connection to the case but failed to turn up and was issued a bailable warrant.

Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut following an interview given by her to the news channel Republic TV. According to reports, Ranaut's statements hurt Akhtar's reputation. The veteran lyricist claimed that his name has been unnecessarily dragged in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He also claimed that the video interview gained lakhs of views on the channels' website and even on their YouTube channel. Reportedly, the interview was also published by other mainstream news platforms. Reports further state that Akhtar has sought cognizance for the offence of defamation committed by Ranaut and punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

