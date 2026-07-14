Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the centre of a social media debate after extending her support to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel’s remarks encouraging working women to learn cooking for their families. The actor and BJP MP shared a video of the governor’s speech on X on Sunday and expressed agreement with her views, prompting a wave of mixed reactions online.

Kangana Ranaut backs Anandiben Patel’s remarks on women cooking; says, “God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity”

During her address, Anandiben Patel stressed that professional success should not come at the cost of family responsibilities. She said, "Women today should learn how to cook for their families, whether you become a teacher or an IAS officer. You should first become an expert mother. What is a mother’s duty? To train her daughter in every way. She should not face any difficulties at her in-laws’. And if she does, she should deal with them on her own merit. We need to give that strength to her daughters."

Supporting the governor’s statement, Kangana reflected on her childhood memories and said she naturally enjoyed activities associated with caregiving. She wrote, “When we were small, my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes, and cooked their food, much to everyone’s amusement in the house. I made small chulhas (stoves) and pretended to be doll mom.”

Explaining her perspective further, the actor added, “It is not something that we need to learn. God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity, it is our true nature, that’s why women are called Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata, and many more such forms, but beyond all that, it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture.”

Her comments, however, drew criticism from several social media users who disagreed with her stance. One user commented, "I agree nurturing is a gift from God. But just because someone is good at something, does not mean that they like doing it." Another wrote, "I am so surprised you’re supporting this statement Kangana." A third user said, "Cooking is a patriarchy that was thrown around for a million years and it’s embarrassing to see @KanganaTeam glorifying it."

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming project, Queen 2, directed by Vikas Bahl. The sequel to the 2013 hit Queen has, however, run into legal complications. Phantom Studios, the producers of the original film, have filed a ₹250 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the sequel is being produced without their consent.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 lands in legal trouble as Phantom Studios files Rs 250 crore lawsuit against JioStar: Report

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