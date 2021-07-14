Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2021 | 11:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announce the birth of their son who is currently in a neonatal ICU

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi have announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In a deeply personal and emotional social media post, Dia shared that the little one was born on May 14 and is currently gaining strength in a Neonatal ICU.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announce the birth of their son who is currently in a neonatal ICU

Dia wrote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

The note further read, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section. As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms."

"To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time," they concluded the note.

The new parents have also requested the media to grant them privacy at this time so that they can give all their attention and energy to their baby.

ALSO READ: GOOD NEWS! Dia Mirza announces her pregnancy with a picture of her baby bump

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to come…

Nora Fatehi plays a RAW agent in Bhuj; role…

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan…

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer…

SCOOP: John Abraham plays the role of a…

Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification