Amid the ongoing controversy around his recent remark on Tamil’s linguistic supremacy over Kannada, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has now stirred another significant conversation — this time addressing the long-debated issue of Hindi imposition in Southern states. Speaking to PTI, the actor-politician weighed in on the importance of linguistic freedom and inclusivity, especially in educational and employment contexts.

Kamal Haasan reacts to Hindi imposition row amid Tamil vs Kannada controversy

Haasan’s statement comes at a time when his upcoming film Thug Life has reportedly been barred from releasing in Kannada following his earlier remarks. However, the actor did not hold back in addressing broader national concerns around language politics and imposition. “Without imposition, we will learn. Don't impose, because this is ultimately education and we must take the shortest route to education… and not put hurdles in its way,” said Haasan, stressing that learning languages should be organic and never forced. He further expressed solidarity with other states that have historically resisted Hindi imposition. “I stand with Punjab. I stand with Karnataka. I stand with Andhra. This is not only place which is resenting imposition,” he shared.

Drawing attention to the practicality of English in modern India, Kamal Haasan highlighted how the country’s historical engagement with the language has helped establish it as a neutral medium of communication and education. “And English seems to be fair enough. You can do Spanish also, or Chinese. But I think the most practical thing where the shortest route to that is that we have 350 years of English education, slowly but steadily. So when you suddenly replace it, it's all over again. You make unnecessarily many people illiterate, especially in Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

He went on to add, “You suddenly force all through Hindi and you tell them that you will not get your job beyond the Vindhyas, then you start wondering, what about the promises? What about my language? Am I not one of the 22 (official languages)? These are the questions that are coming.”

The Indian 2 actor’s comments have added fresh fuel to the ongoing national debate around language politics, even as Thug Life finds itself entangled in regional tensions. Whether his statement helps build bridges or adds to the friction remains to be seen, but Kamal Haasan has made his stance clear — one that calls for linguistic respect, choice, and practicality over force.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan describes her ‘rare personal milestone’ as she sings for Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.