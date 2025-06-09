The actor-producer spoke on the emotional and financial damage piracy causes, requesting audiences to respect the team’s hard work.

As Aamir Khan gears up for the release of his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, the actor has made a heartfelt appeal to audiences to avoid watching pirated versions of the film. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Khan addressed the issue of piracy and its adverse impact on the film industry — especially the people who pour their time, emotions, and creativity into the filmmaking process.

Aamir Khan urges fans to say ‘no to piracy’ ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par release; asks, “If you wouldn’t steal a TV, then why is it okay to watch a pirated movie?”

As he described it as “really sad,” Aamir elaborated on the matter and said, “When you watch a pirated version of a film, you’re unknowingly causing a lot of harm. Many people don’t realise the impact.” He further stressed the ethical aspect of the matter. “If you wouldn’t steal a TV, then why is it okay to watch a pirated movie? It’s the same thing.”

Khan, who has spent three years developing Sitaare Zameen Par, also highlighted the collective effort of the cast and crew behind the film’s creation. “The emotions and hard work of these 10 kids, Genelia, Prasanna, the writer, each head of department, and myself — all of it is in this film. We want people to watch it the right way, not through piracy,” he said. The actor confirmed that concrete steps are being taken to prevent illegal sharing of the film. “We’ll be hiring agencies to help prevent and reduce illegal sharing of the film,” he added.

The timing of Khan’s statement is particularly relevant, with recent films like Sikandar suffering from piracy leaks soon after their release. Industry insiders have raised alarms over the growing menace, which not only eats into box office earnings but also undermines the integrity and message of the films themselves.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama and a spiritual successor to Khan’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It is also the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions and features real actors with Down Syndrome in pivotal roles. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles and has been produced by Aamir Khan along with Aparna Purohit.

With just weeks left for its theatrical release, Khan’s passionate stance against piracy is not only a warning but a reminder of the respect and support every creative work deserves.

