In a heartwarming turn of events, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to share the screen with two very special women in his life—his 90-year-old mother, Zeenat Hussain, and his sister, Nikhat Khan—in his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sources close to the production have confirmed that Zeenat Hussain will make her on-screen debut in the film, marking a rare and touching moment in the actor’s illustrious career. Joining her will be Aamir’s sister Nikhat Khan, who has made notable appearances in recent years and has increasingly embraced her presence in cinema.

While the details of their roles are being kept tightly under wraps, their inclusion adds a deeply personal dimension to Sitaare Zameen Par, which is already generating considerable buzz as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film features Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside ten debutant child actors, and is scheduled for release on June 20, 2025.

This is not the first time Aamir has woven elements of his personal life into his professional journey, but to feature his nonagenarian mother on screen is a particularly tender gesture. Zeenat Hussain, long known for her quiet presence behind the scenes, has rarely been in the public eye. Her participation in Sitaare Zameen Par is seen by many as a moment of celebration—not just of cinema, but of family, legacy, and love.

Meanwhile, Nikhat Khan, who has appeared in films like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, has been gradually stepping into the limelight. Her presence in Sitaare Zameen Par only adds to the film’s layered narrative and familial warmth.

With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sitaare Zameen Par promises to be an emotional, musical journey, and now—with Aamir’s own family gracing the screen—one that carries even more meaning.

As the film heads toward release, all eyes are now on how these deeply personal appearances will be woven into the story—and how they will resonate with audiences who have followed Aamir’s career, and family, with deep affection.

