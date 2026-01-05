After weeks of speculation surrounding their marriage, popular television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially confirmed that they are going their separate ways. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011 and share three children, addressed the ongoing rumours by issuing a detailed and heartfelt note on social media, putting an end to conjecture around their relationship status.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirm separation after weeks of rumours: “We choose peace over drama”

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Jay and Mahhi clarified that while they have decided to part ways as partners, they will continue to remain united as co-parents. Stressing that their decision is rooted in peace, maturity and mutual understanding, the duo urged fans and the media to refrain from attaching negativity or assigning blame to their separation.

“Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” read a part of their statement.

They further added, “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have long been regarded as one of television’s most admired couples. Over the years, they have frequently spoken about family and togetherness, often sharing glimpses of their personal life with fans. The couple are parents to Tara, their biological daughter born in 2019, and Khushi and Rajveer, whom they raised and supported from a very young age.

Professionally, Jay remains one of Indian television’s most recognisable and loved reality show hosts, having fronted several high-profile programs. Mahhi, on the other hand, is widely known for her impactful performances in popular shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu.

While the confirmation of their separation marks the end of a significant chapter, Jay and Mahhi’s statement makes it clear that their priority remains their children and maintaining a respectful bond moving forward.

Also Read: Photos: Celebs snapped attending Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara’s birthday party

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.