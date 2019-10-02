Bollywood Hungama

Kalki Koechlin reveals about ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s reaction to her pregnancy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kalki Koechlin recently revealed that she is all set to welcome her first child into the world with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The actress is super excited about this phase in her life. Speaking of being a mother, she recently said that she always had a maternal instinct since her brother is quite younger to her. They have decided on a name – Kalki has chosen a name if its a girl and Guy has chosen a name for a boy.

The actress, who separated from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap a couple of years ago, has maintained a cordial and friendly relation with her ex-husband. When asked how he reacted to the pregnancy news, Kalki Koechlin said that he just welcomed her to the parents’ club and told her to call if she needs anything. She said that she saw Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah and her own brother Oriel grow up, so she already got a glimpse into this role of a lifetime.

Kalki even said that the term ‘out of wedlock’ can’t be used in the millennial world. She said marriage can be useful for bureaucracy, but that does not mean that it is a sign of love. She said that only time and consistency say how strong a relationship is. The actress said that it was a happy reaction to find out about her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin reveals she’s pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg’s child

 

