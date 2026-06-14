On June 10, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sprang a pleasant surprise by passing three crucial films of the week with zero cuts – Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted – Echoes Of The Past and Backrooms. However, the sole exception was Disclosure Day. The film received its censor certificate at the eleventh hour and was required to make a few cuts.

CBFC censors ‘sex’ and ‘f**k’ in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day

In a dialogue in the first act, the word ‘sex’ was muted. It occurs in the scene where Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor) learns that his girlfriend, Jane (Eve Hewson), was a nun. When asked whether she still follows the same religious commitments, Jane replies in the negative, pointing out that they’ve already had sex. It is in this dialogue that the CBFC made a change.

The other word that got muted was ‘f**k’, and it occurred twice in the film. Once these changes were made, Disclosure Day was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate on June 11. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, was 145 minutes and 36 seconds. In other words, Disclosure Day is 2 hours, 25 minutes and 36 seconds long.

Disclosure Day is directed by Steven Spielberg, who reunites with screenwriter David Koepp. Both had earlier collaborated on Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), War Of The Worlds (2005) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008). This is also legendary composer John Williams’s 30th film with the popular filmmaker.

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson. It tells the story of a small-time Kansas City reporter and cybersecurity specialist, Daniel Kellner. Both don’t seem to know the other, but they meet under mysterious circumstances while the world is in chaos.

The sci-fi film opened at 27.6 million USD worldwide and is expected to have a weekend of around 94 million USD. In India, it opened in the range of Rs. 1.75 crores and Rs. 2 crores. The start is fair considering the niche genre and the competition from new and holdover releases.

Also Read: Steven Spielberg reveals the 20-minute finale of Disclosure Day will “bring everyone to a united epiphany about what has been happening in the world”

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