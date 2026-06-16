Kala Hiran producer demands public apology from Govind Namdev after he distances himself from film; threatens Rs 50 lakhs legal notice

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken a fresh turn after producer Amit Jani issued a legal notice to veteran actor Govind Namdev. The notice comes after Namdev publicly distanced himself from the film and alleged that he had been misled about the nature of the project.

Kala Hiran producer demands public apology from Govind Namdev after he distances himself from film; threatens Rs 50 lakhs legal notice

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Namdev stated that he had agreed to be part of a film he believed was titled Sambhal and was told it would focus only on courtroom proceedings related to Salman Khan's blackbuck case. The actor later claimed he was shocked after watching the teaser of Kala Hiran, saying the final product was very different from what had been explained to him.

He had also stated that he would never knowingly participate in a project that targeted Salman Khan, whom he considers a friend.

Responding to those remarks, producer Amit Jani announced that legal action had been initiated against the actor. Taking to X, Jani wrote, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi."

गोविन्द नामदेव को लीगल नोटिस दिया

7 दिन मे सार्वजनिक माफ़ी मांगे और प्रोडक्शन हाउस को 50 लाख रुपया जुर्माना दे अन्यथा कानूनी कार्यवाही होगी — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 15, 2026

Translated into English, the statement means that a legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within seven days and compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the production house. Jani added that legal proceedings would follow if the demands were not met.

The producer also disputed Namdev's claims about being unaware of the film's content. According to Jani, the actor had not only signed Kala Hiran but had also agreed to be associated with its proposed sequel.

The controversy stems from allegations that Kala Hiran closely resembles real-life events linked to the actor and the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the film's promotion, release and distribution.

According to his legal team, the film unlawfully uses his personality and publicity rights for commercial gain. They have also argued that promotional material for the film presents a misleading and defamatory narrative. One of the concerns raised relates to posters showing a character resembling Khan holding a firearm, despite the actor having been acquitted in the Arms Act case.

Khan's lawyers have further argued that any cinematic portrayal of matters still under legal consideration could influence public perception regarding ongoing proceedings connected to the blackbuck case.

The Delhi High Court has issued a formal notice to the filmmakers and sought their response.

Also Read: Kala Hiran row: Govind Namdev distances himself from film targeting Salman Khan; accuses producers of misleading him

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