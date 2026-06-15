Following the demise of the Kumkum Bhagya actress, the cine workers’ association has appealed to Maharashtra authorities to examine all aspects of the case.

The death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has sparked widespread shock within the entertainment industry, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) now calling for a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

AICWA seeks high-level probe into the death of television actress Sanchita Ugale; industry body urges transparent investigation

Sanchita Ugale, known for her work in television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, passed away at her residence in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra, on June 14. She was reportedly found at her home in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In the wake of the tragedy, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a statement urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the actress’s death.

The association stated that the circumstances surrounding the incident warrant a thorough examination and that every possible angle should be investigated before any conclusions are drawn. AICWA emphasized that several questions often remain unanswered in high-profile deaths within the entertainment industry and stressed the need for transparency in the present case.

In its statement, the association expressed grief over the loss of the young actress and highlighted her contributions to the entertainment industry. Sanchita had appeared in several projects across television and film, including Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya, Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and Chhaava.

AICWA also referred to a social media post shared by the actress shortly before news of her death emerged, while reiterating its demand that investigators examine all available evidence and circumstances related to the case.

Beyond the ongoing investigation, the association called upon the Maharashtra government to establish a dedicated committee to study the growing number of deaths and mental health-related concerns reported within the entertainment industry. It further urged authorities to review the support systems available to artists and industry workers.

PRESS RELEASE 15 June 2026 AICWA DEMANDS HIGH-LEVEL INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF ACTRESS SANCHITA UGALE “At just 26, Sanchita Ugale has gone too far, too soon. Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a… pic.twitter.com/0vXaWtS3jr — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) June 15, 2026



The organization extended its condolences to Sanchita Ugale’s family and stated that it would stand with her loved ones in their pursuit of answers. As investigations continue, police are expected to examine all aspects of the case and await further findings from the inquiry.

According to police officials, a complaint was filed by the actress’ father, Machhindra Ugale and the Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. Authorities have conducted the required legal procedures, and a post-mortem examination has been carried out as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Sanchita Ugale is remembered by colleagues and audiences as a promising young performer whose career was steadily gaining momentum across television and film projects.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya actress Sanchita Ugale, 22, dies by suicide

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