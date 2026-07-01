Bollywood’s ace choreographer and entrepreneur Bosco Leslie Martis has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after spending a week under medical observation following complaints of chest congestion.

Bosco Martis discharged from hospital after week-long treatment

On experiencing uneasiness and congestion in his chest, Bosco consulted doctors, who advised immediate hospitalization for further evaluation. Over the course of the week, he underwent a series of medical tests, scans and investigations. The reports have now come back normal, with doctors attributing the episode to hypertension. Following medical clearance, Bosco has been discharged and has been advised to take adequate rest as part of his recovery.

Before heading home, Bosco visited Mount Mary Church to offer prayers and express his gratitude. He later took to Instagram to update his fans and well-wishers about his health.

Sharing a heartfelt note, Bosco wrote: “Just couldn’t head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I’m discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

Bosco is now recuperating at home and is expected to resume his professional commitments after taking the rest advised by his doctors.

Also Read:Ace choreographer Bosco Martis Hospitalised in Mumbai after complaining of chest congestion

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