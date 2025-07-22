On July 22, Prime Video announced the start of production for its upcoming Original talk show—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted and helmed by two enigmatic and powerhouse personalities, the sassy Kajol and the witty Mrs. Funnybones herself, Twinkle Khanna. Premiering soon, the bold, fiery, and candid talk show is produced by Banijay Asia.

Promising a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who—outshining even the most glamorous red carpets, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show, delivering their hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts.

“We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle—distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone! At Banijay Asia, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged, and with Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Prime Video—a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India.”

Stay tuned for more, as Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle gets ready to deliver twice the sass, spark, and surprise—only on Prime Video.

