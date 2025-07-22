Farah Khan reveals YouTube show’s success helped Dilip’s kids get quality education; says, “I could put his kids in an English-medium school. And I admitted one to culinary school”

Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip, has become a familiar face to many, thanks to the filmmaker-choreographer’s YouTube vlogs and cooking videos. Gaining considerable popularity, Dilip is now a well-known name. In a recent vlog, Farah Khan shared that, with their YouTube show performing successfully, she has enrolled Dilip’s children in an English-medium school. Additionally, one of his kids is currently attending culinary school, training to become a chef.

In her vlog, Farah Khan said, “Because our show is working, I could put his kids in an English-medium school. And I admitted one to culinary school, so she doesn’t have to work in homes—she can work in hotels.”

She further added, “Dilip has fed so many people… now karma is feeding him." Dilip, who has three children, now sees all of them receiving skill-based training and English-medium education, thanks to his rise as a YouTube celebrity.

However, did you know that Dilip also owns a three-storey bungalow in his hometown, Darbhanga, Bihar? In one of Farah Khan’s earlier YouTube vlogs, Dilip was seen heading to Bihar to attend his sister-in-law’s wedding. During the vlog, he shared that he is building a house in his hometown. While the outer structure has been completed, he mentioned that much of the interior work is still unfinished.

Later in the vlog, Dilip gave viewers a tour of his home, showing his room, the pooja room, the children’s room, and the terrace. His impressive three-storey bungalow in Bihar features six bedrooms. Dilip then joked about needing to build a swimming pool in the house, saying, “Please subscribe, because I still need to make a swimming pool.”

In the vlogs, Farah and Dilip visit the homes of Bollywood and television celebrities to cook and chat, with viewers enjoying their lively and entertaining banter. Dilip’s rising popularity even landed him a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for a Myntra ad. Fans thoroughly enjoy seeing Dilip appear on screen in Farah Khan’s videos.

