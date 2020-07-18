Bollywood Hungama

Justin Bieber wins first round of $20 million lawsuit to subpoena Twitter to find identities of 2 women who accused him of sexual assault

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in June 2020, singer Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault by two Twitter users on social media. He then publicly released a series of hotel receipts and email screenshots to address the sexual assault allegations made against him which were shared on Twitter on June 20 by an anonymous user.

On July 17, he has won the first round of the defamation suit and his lawyers will be able to subpoena Twitter in order to learn the identities of the women behind the Twitter handle that accused of alleged sexual assault. According to NBC News, Bieber‘s lawyer, Evan N. Spiegel, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green that “We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person.”

On June 25, Bieber filed a $20 million lawsuit against two women. According to Pitchfork, the suit claims the Twitter users "fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.”

It further stated that “it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.”

